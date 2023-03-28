Dylan Burke won Bagel Street Deli’s annual pickle eating contest by downing 11 large pickles in 10 minutes on Friday at Pickle Fest.
People have been competing in this one of a kind pickle eating contest since the inaugural Picklefest in 1998 at the popular restaurant on S. Court Street.
“This was my first time competing in a pickle eating contest,” said Burke, an Ohio University freshman. “A piece of advice I would give to someone competing is eating a bunch of pickles in 10 minutes has its consequences.”
Burke said he loves dill pickles so much so that when he was a kid, his nickname was Dill Pickle. Bagel Street Deli competitors and customers cheered for Burke as he ate more and more pickles.
“I had more than fun at the contest,” he said. “You truly don’t know how amazing it sounds hearing people chant your name as you devour pickles.”
Megan Meyer, co-owner of Bagel Street Deli, said 45 people competed in the pickle eating contest and Burke beat out the previous two rounds’ high of eight pickles.
“He ate 11 pickles in the ten minutes. It was pretty impressive,” he said. “The pickle eating contest was a great success.”
Maybe Burke won’t get filmed doing a pickle eating training montage as if he was preparing like Rocky did for the big fight, but he had the eye of the tiger.
“Yes, I did do some training,” he said. “The night before Pickle Fest me and a couple of my friends (Caden and Sam) went to Walmart to get a big jar of pickles. I ended up eating the whole jar totaling 12 pickles in under 10 minutes,” he said.
Since Burke won the pickle eating contest, he gets to create bagelwich (bagel sandwich) for the Bagel Street Deli’s menu.
“I have a strong idea of what bagelwich I’m going to make,” he said. “It’s going to be called “PB &P” and it would consist of Peanut Butter and Pickles.”
Contest winners donate the money from the fundraiser to the charity of their choice. Burke chose was Live Like Lou — group working to support families of people with ALS and to fund research. So with the contestants’ registration fee and Bagel Street Deli matching that amount, a donation of $450 will be donated this week.
“I am a proud member of Phi Delta Theta here at Ohio University,” Burke said. “Live Like Lou is our fraternity’s philanthropy to honor Lou Gehrig.”
Miles Layton is the Ohio Region Editor for the Adams Publishing Group.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.