Pickle Fest

Pickle Fest at pickle #5, the pickle-eating contest Friday at Bagel Street Deli gets to be a little painful, but these dill champions have the eye of the tiger and on despite the torment.

 Photo by John Halley

Dylan Burke won Bagel Street Deli’s annual pickle eating contest by downing 11 large pickles in 10 minutes on Friday at Pickle Fest.

People have been competing in this one of a kind pickle eating contest since the inaugural Picklefest in 1998 at the popular restaurant on S. Court Street.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments