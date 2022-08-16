Chemist Jixin Chen looked at the rapid spread of COVID-19 early in the pandemic and saw a novel opportunity for his kinetics lab, where they study the rates of reactions.

The first time he ran the lab in spring 2021, undergraduate students at Ohio University concluded that social regulations such as lockdowns, face masks and social distancing were effective ways to slow the speed of the spread of COVID. But they also discovered the limitations of modeling, noting that a large number of confirmed cases didn’t necessarily associate with an increasing rate of spread.

