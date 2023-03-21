Join the Ohio University Alumni Association for our 2023 Your Career Toolkit series. The series aims to help Bobcats build their professional development resources in order to enhance their workplace skills.
All sessions feature speakers from Ohio University’s Center for Advising, Career and Experiential Learning. Here are the remaining sessions left in the series that started in February.
Your Career Toolkit: Leveling Up Your Salary Negotiation Skills
Tuesday, April 11 1 p.m. -2 p.m.
Without the right skills in your toolkit, salary negotiation can be a daunting task. However, when prepared to negotiate your salary, you can obtain an income that aligns with your needs and skillsets. Whether you’re in the job market now or want to learn a skill to add to your toolkit, come discover how to level up on your negotiation skills!
Your Career Toolkit: Elevate Your Networking Skills
Tuesday, May 9: 1 p.m. -2 p.m.
Networking is a great way to build contacts in your industry or area. But, in a hybrid world, how do you make meaningful connections in person or virtually? Learn about how to build professional relationships virtually by utilizing the resources you might not know are available to you. Whether you’ve been networking for years, you’ve been out of the game a bit, or you’re just looking to get started, there’s something for everyone to add to their toolkit at this event!
After you register, you will receive a confirmation email that will include details about how to join this virtual event. If you have any questions about this event, contact Dana Wright at larsen@ohio.edu or Dori Branch at branchd@ohio.edu.
