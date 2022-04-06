The Ohio University Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, committee meetings will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A significant portion of the morning meetings are expected to be be held in executive session.

On Friday, committee meetings will be held from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with the main board meeting beginning at 12:15 p.m.

The meetings will be held in Walter Hall Room 104 on the Athens Campus. The Board will also attend the Student Expo on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Streams of the committee and main meetings will be available.

