CLEVELAND – Ohio University’s (OU) George V. Voinovich Academy for Excellence in Public Service and Cleveland State University’s (CSU) Center for Public and Nonprofit Management have signed a partnership agreement to better deliver the Ohio Certified Public Manager® (OCPM) Program to public sector leaders statewide.

The Ohio Certified Public Manager® Program is a comprehensive and nationally certified development program for state and local public service leaders. To receive this credential, participants must enroll in and successfully complete CSU’s Public Management Academy and Leadership Academy. Cleveland State University has administered the program since 2019.

