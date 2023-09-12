The Southeast Ohio History Center will host an opening reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday for two new exhibits — Southeast Ohio A to Z and The Cartoon Art of Sandy Plunkett: A Brush, With History!

Southeast Ohio A to Z explores the unique attributes of the region through the letters of the alphabet. Part two of this exhibit will be in the Great Hall with companion exhibits in the gallery through April 2024.


  

