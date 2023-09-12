The Southeast Ohio History Center will host an opening reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday for two new exhibits — Southeast Ohio A to Z and The Cartoon Art of Sandy Plunkett: A Brush, With History!
Southeast Ohio A to Z explores the unique attributes of the region through the letters of the alphabet. Part two of this exhibit will be in the Great Hall with companion exhibits in the gallery through April 2024.
Sandy Plunkett is an Athens-based artist and comics writer. His career began in New York City drawing for DC and Marvel Comics. His trademark look can be seen across our region on countless posters, album covers, and political cartoons. We will be displaying Sandy’s original artwork with many companion materials through January 2024.
The Southeast Ohio History Center is at 24 W. State St., Athens, with some parking in the rear off North Congress. For information contact the History Center at (740) 592-2280 or visit the Web at www.southeastohiohistory.org.
