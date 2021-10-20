Athens County residents have only 10 days left to vote early in the Nov. 2 general election. Voters may cast ballots in person at the Athens County Board of Elections, 15 S. Court St.
Early voting hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and Friday, Oct. 22. Next week, the hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Oct. 29.
Weekend voting is available Saturday, Oct. 30 (8 a.m.–4 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 31 (1–5 p.m.)
The final day to cast in-person absentee ballots is Monday, Nov. 1, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
ID required
Remember that you must present valid identification to vote. Identification must have the same name and address as found in the poll book.
Acceptable forms of identification:
- Unexpired Ohio driver's license or state ID card
- Old, hole-punched Ohio driver's license or state ID that is not expired
- Interim driver's license or ID card documents
- Military ID
- Utility bill (water, sewer, electric, heating, internet, cable, cell phone, etc.) within the last 12 months
- Bank statement within the last 12 months
- Government-issued check (paycheck, check stub, direct deposit receipt) within the last 12 months
- Paycheck within the last 12 months
- Other government document (letter, tax bill, court papers, transcripts) within the last 12 months
Unexpired state identification with a former address is acceptable if your current address is in the poll book.
Social Security cards, out-of-state driver's licenses or ID, passports, insurance cards and registration acknowledgements from the Athens County Board of Elections are not acceptable. You may use a birth certificate only if you still live in the same house as when you were born.
Provisional ballots
If you do not have one of the acceptable forms of identification, you may cast a provisional ballot using your Ohio driver's license or state ID card number (two letters, six numbers) or the last four digits of your Social Security number.
You can still cast a provisional ballot without any form of identification — but you must bring valid ID to the board of elections by Nov. 9.
Your personal voter information
You can determine your registration status, find and get directions to your precinct and polling site, view a sample ballot, and check on the status of an absentee ballot request by entering your name at https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/athens/vtrlookup.aspx/.
Learn about local candidates and ballot issues by entering your address at www.vote411.org/.
You can view recordings of candidate events held by the Athens County League of Women Voters on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LWVAthensCounty/. The events include candidate forums for Athens City Council at-large, Nelsonville City Council, Alexander Local School Board and Nelsonville–York School Board, as well as meet the candidate sessions for York, Dover and Troy townships and Glouster Village Council.
