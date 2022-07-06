By Shay Burk
ANews Contributing Writer
Online driver’s license renewal and driving tests are all parts of a new rollout from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced June 23 updates to the online system at BMV.Ohio.Gov that will make many in-person visits to the BMV unnecessary.
“Our administration is dedicated to improving and enhancing the overall customer experience for Ohioans needing to visit the BMV by providing access to innovative options that better meet their needs,” DeWine said.
As of June 27, Ohioans are now able to renew their driver’s licenses and identification cards online. Upon going to the website, the user will click the DL/ID Renewal button and be directed to a page where he or she will need to upload the current driver’s license or ID card or a photograph and one document from the BMV’s acceptable document list. Once approved, the card will be mailed to the individual.
Drivers currently can schedule driving tests and soon will be able to go online to take the written driving knowledge test. The rollout will occur this Monday, July 11.
Additionally, the BMV is working to partner with a third-party company to expand the number of physical driver examination testing locations throughout Ohio. This is in an effort to eliminate the long drive times for some across the state.
As of July 1, the BMV launched a pilot program with the Preble Clerk of Court to contract as a third-party location for driver’s license skill tests. The pilot program is expected to expand to seven other counties later this summer with further expansion planned for the future.
Another new service Ohioans will be able to utilize soon is the addition of a title transfer program online. When two individuals are in the process of selling a vehicle, the buyer will be able to go online with the original paper title and use the Ohio Title Portal to add their name to the title.
Once the title transaction has been reviewed and approved by a County Clerk of Courts Title Office, the customer will receive notice that the title has successfully been transferred to them and issued as an electronic title.
These new services add to the already growing list of online services including the ability to order reprints of lost and stole driver’s license and the availability of BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks, which allow Ohioans to renew their vehicle registrations and retrieve their sticker immediately at conveniently located kiosks around Ohio.
“Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” Husted said, in a release sent to the ANews. “With every service that becomes available on the website, InnovateOhio is chipping away at any reason why Ohioans might have to go into the BMV. We have moved services online, so you never have to stand in line.”
However, if standing in line is still necessary, the “Get In Line, Online” service allows customers to advance in the queue without waiting in the office. After checking in online, customers have until close of business that day to arrive at the deputy registrar location, check in at a self-service kiosk, and claim their spot in line.
For more information, visit BMV.Ohio.Gov.
