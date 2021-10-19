A new scholarship fund will support graduates of Athens High School who want to pursue careers in health care, the Athens City School District and OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital announced Tuesday.
The $500,000 charitable donation from O’Bleness Hospital to the J. Warren McClure Athens Education Foundation will establish the OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital Scholarship.
According to the press release announcing the fund, O'Bleness employees received $66,000 in tuition assistance in the 2021 fiscal year. OhioHealth O’Bleness President LeeAnn Helber said in a statement that “it is exciting” to be able to offer financial aid and inspiration to students seeking health care jobs.
“Health care professionals are not only in-demand, but the field includes a wide range of specialties requiring different skills and levels of education,” Helber said in a statement. “Careers in health care provide opportunities for growth and professional development, but some students may need additional support to pursue education in the field.”
The need for health care workers is growing, exacerbated by the global health crisis. Burnout from the profession, NBC reported, has between 20% and 30% of frontline U.S. health care workers saying they are now considering leaving the profession.
However, according to PBS, record numbers of young people are seeking education in the health care field. Some programs nationwide have seen as much as a 15% increase in applications for registered nurse programs.
Ohio University announced last month that the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine received 5,741 applications for 256 spots at the college.
The J. Warren McClure Foundation, which awards college scholarships to graduating Athens High School seniors, will oversee the scholarships, including determining award amounts and selecting recipients each year.
Scholarships will be awarded based on academic performance, financial need, information gathered through personal interviews and the applicant’s intended field of health care study, the release said. Alex Couladis, president of the foundation, said the group was honored by the gift.
“We are honored by the gift from O’Bleness Hospital,” Alex Couladis said. “We feel that the scholarship criteria will allow for a broad range of students to benefit.”
In any given year, 40% or more of graduating seniors at Athens High School would be eligible for the highest levels of federal financial aid. However, those dollars often do not cover the full costs of post-secondary training or degrees, the release said.
Financial aid can reduce financial strain on students, said ACSD Superintendent Tom Gibbs.
“Scholarships make a real difference in the lives of hardworking students,” Gibbs said in a statement. “They can help lessen the financial strain of school and help students concentrate on the most important thing: learning. For many students in Athens, a scholarship is the difference between pursuing higher education or not.”
According to the release, O’Bleness Hospital’s previous president Mark Seckinger was instrumental in the development of the scholarship. Seckinger announced his retirement from the hospital in June 2021.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to Mark Seckinger for making this donation come to fruition,” Helber said. “Anyone who knows Mark knows he’s a longtime champion of this community and we’re pleased to honor him by fulfilling one of his goals as president.”
