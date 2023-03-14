Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio has announced OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital’s continued partnership and support in building two homes, Jacksonville (Athens County) and Carbon-Hill Buchtel Rd (Hocking County) for families in need while providing valuable, unique volunteer opportunities for OhioHealth staff and community members to participate in local builds.

“We are proud of our longtime relationship with Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio and our current support of these two builds,” said LeeAnn Lucas-Helber, president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.


