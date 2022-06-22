By Shay Burk
The Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery will soon have a permanent home.
The museum, which is a hybrid children’s museum and science museum, started as a museum on wheels in 2006.
“Right now we’re still operating on the road. You’ll find us throughout the community,” said executive director Jen Parsons.
The OVMoD was created with the mission of inspiring confidence in people of all ages through exploration and discovery of the world around them.
And for most of its existence, this museum has been on wheels serving people and communities throughout Southeast Ohio with programs at summer camps, schools, libraries and even community celebrations.
Then for a time, the museum operated out of The Market on State, 1002 E. State St., in a donated space before the property at 67 Columbus Road became available.
“We hope to be open to the public in 2023,” Parsons said.
This new permanent home came after years of hard work including Parsons own eight years with the museum.
They started the capital campaign with a goal of $1.3 million just as the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic was hitting the nation.
“So it’s been an interesting road for us,” Parsons said. “But we’re over 80 percent of the way to our campaign goal and we’re really really excited and hope to begin renovations to the new facility soon.”
While no announcement is ready on a contractor, Parsons said they have been working with architects and a museum design firm to prepare for the project.
The building itself will receive a facelift. An addition is also being built on the back to allow for an ADA accessible lift. There will be accessible restrooms and parking facilities as well.
“We want to make sure everything we do, all of our programs are inclusive to the whole community,”
Parsons said. “We want to make sure everybody is able to be in our space. That has been our focus.”
When it comes down to the museum itself, Parsons said it is a unique concept that doesn’t quite fit into the traditional children’s museum concept or the typical science museum concept either.
“We like to take inspiration from both of those fields and we also consider ourselves a STEAM museum,” she said referring to the educational areas of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.
The facility, once completed, will feature exhibits and features common to a children’s museum including a climbing wall, marble runs and a water feature. There will also be a stage for musical and theatrical productions along with the makerspace known as the discovery lab and meeting spaces for classes and other activities.
Parsons said it’s important to be inclusive to all ages. That’s why she said the permanent museum will have the discovery lab that targets the middle and high school students along with the teen science café, which is part of a national program.
“We want to make sure families with young children, teens, the whole age range is able to come in and enjoy our space,” she said. “We’re really excited. We can’t wait. It’s been a long road.”
Parsons said the museum will feature some of those permanent exhibits already mentioned along with the traveling exhibits that filter in and out of the space like those scene when the museum was at the mall.
“We want some things to be familiar every time they come but we also want things that are new to explore,” she said. “We hope even if people come and visit us every week they will still be able to enjoy and learn something new.”
For now the museum continues to operate on the road.
So far this summer, Parsons said they have partnered with the Athens County Public Libraries and visited Chauncey and The Plains and will make more stops throughout the summer. They recently hosted a program at The Blakeslee Center in Middleport.
“We’re all over the place serving summer camps and visiting schools and community festivals,” she said.
They will be hosting the annual summer camp later this summer with a two week program July 5-9 and 18-22 for students in grades 1-6.
Parsons said there’s always fun activities coming from the museum and she hopes the people feel that excitement.
“It has just been such an honor to be part of the community and to work with all our partners and bring this type of education to Southeast Ohio,” she said. “We can’t wait to be open for the kids and families to come in and enjoy.”
For more information, visit www.ovmod.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.