Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts has an array of arts programming being offered this summer for youths and teens that will allow for creative exploration in various types of art forms.
University faculty and staff will receive a 10% discount on program fees for their dependents.
The college will offer two different sets of programming, one with a focus on arts for youths and another focused on pre-college programs.
The Summer Arts for Youth include high-quality, community-driven programs from the Athens Community Music School and Tantrum Theater, as well as medium-specific, exploratory offerings in Art + Design and Film. Across the different programs, elementary and middle-school students will work alongside practicing artists and performers from the University community and beyond to develop and realize their ideas and potential.
The following are the programs for Summer Arts for Youth:
June 5–9: Tantrum Theater Kids Drama Camp ages 7–9
June 12–16: Tantrum Theater Drama Camp ages 10–14
July 3–7, 2023: Stop-Motion Animation ages 10–14; Body Extensions: Wearable Art ages 10–14
July 10– 14: Drawing and Narrative: DIY Comics ages 10–14; Athens Community Music School: Summer Music Week ages 5–12
The Summer Pre-College Programs offer residential and commuter pre-college programs to students ages 14-18 where they can choose from courses in any area of the fine arts. Students will work with faculty and visiting artists to improve their skills and techniques, hone their creative vision and create meaningful personal work — all while having the opportunity to live on OU’s beautiful Athens campus.
The following are the programs for the Summer Pre-College Program:
Session 1: June 5–16 (residential stay June 4–17)
Design Studio, Fiber: Stitching a Story, Painting + Drawing Studio, Summer Film Lab, Musical Theater
Animation Lab, Acting Intensive, Introduction to the Figure
OU Summer Music Academy, with Band Camp and intensives in Contemporary Music and Digital Instruments, Piano, Strings, and Voice (course work starts June 25–finale concert July 1)
Summer Dance Institute with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (open to dancers 15 and older, final performance July 1)
To receive the faculty and staff discount, employees can enter their employment information during the registration process to receive the 10% discount code.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.