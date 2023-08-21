Each fall, Ohio University hosts Welcome Week to help provide an engaging start to begin the new school year.
Welcome Week 2023 is a series of events from Thursday to Sept. 2 designed to welcome both new and returning students to campus. Through these varied events, Bobcats can connect with other students, faculty and staff while learning about the many resources available to students and the community.
OU is also hosting Welcome Week activities across the state with numerous events scheduled at the Zanesville, Southern, Eastern, Chillicothe, and Lancaster regional campuses.
“Welcome Week is always an exciting time at OHIO,” said Dean of Students Kathy Fahl. “The university offers a number of unique events to help kick off the new semester in an engaging way; plus, it’s the perfect opportunity for students to get involved and find their people.”
Welcome Week event highlights
Welcome Week events will kick off with a special outdoor screening of the Super Mario Bros. movie at 8 p.m. Thursday on the West Green lawn. Welcome Week continues with the Baker Bash on Friday in Baker University Center. This networking and social event will have free food and activities, including a casino and dueling pianos.
Also on Friday, all first-year OHIO students are invited to be part of the class photo on Frank Solich Field in Peden Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, each of OHIO’s academic colleges will host special welcome events in each of their areas that will provide an opportunity for incoming students to tour their facilities and meet many of their college’s faculty and staff.
Saturday will also feature a Party at Ping event from 6 to 9 p.m. on the front lawn of the Ping Center. There will be free food from the Hungry Cat and other local establishments, as well as games and music from DJ Barticus. Students will also be able to learn more about Well-Being & Recreation’s facilities and programs on campus.
The annual First-Year Student Convocation will be hosted on Sunday. Following this event, the Marching 110 will lead the first-year students up Richland Avenue through the Alumni Gateway to the Involvement Fair, where students can connect and get involved with OHIO’s fantastic student organizations.
Sunrise Yoga will kick off the week’s events on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 7:30 a.m. from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8. The location will change with each date.
Later in the day on Monday, award-winning hypnotist Dale K will leave audience members in a trance by reconnecting imagination and confidence with his unique talent in Baker Ballroom. The student-led University Program Council (UPC) hosts the event.
On Tuesday, Bobcats can compete in a cornhole tournament hosted by the Center for Advising, Career and Experiential Learning on the front lawn of the Walter International Education Center.
“Uptown Tuesday” provides students with an opportunity to experience Uptown Athens and enjoy exclusive discounts at local businesses from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, the Panhellenic Sorority Orientation will provide interested attendees with an opportunity to learn more about the sorority recruitment process, meet with their recruitment guide and visit a clothing trunk show.
The university community is invited to experience great food, music, performances and a showcase of multicultural student organizations at the Multicultural Student Expo at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Baker University Center Ballroom.
The Academic Achievement Center will host an open house for first-generation students in Alden 230 on Aug. 30. The center will offer priority scheduling for peer tutoring, writing tutoring and academic coaching.
On the evening of Aug. 30, Athena Cinema will host a rooftop movie screening of Greta Gerwig’s 2017 coming-of-age film “Lady Bird” on top of the Athens City Parking Garage. The event is free for students. Seating for the screening will begin at 8 p.m., and the movie will start shortly after sunset.
On Aug. 31, UPC will have inflatable obstacle courses, bounce houses and other interactive games on Morton Field.
Additionally, UPC will host its annual drag show on Sept. 1. This year’s event will include another RuPaul’s Drag Race star from season 11: Nina West. Other performers include Maya Bizness, Shawty West, Kazma Knights, Gretta Goodbottom and Evelyn Everything.
Welcome Week 2023 will conclude with a special fireworks display at Pawprint Park during the Bobcat Block Party at 8 p.m. Sept. 2. The event will also feature an ice cream sundae bar and music DJ’d by the ACRN student organization.
