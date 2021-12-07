From staff reports
Approximately 900 students are expected to participate in the Fall Commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 11 at Ohio University’s Convocation Center.
The combined undergraduate and graduate ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.
Dr. David Nguyen, associate professor of higher education and student affairs in the Patton College of Education, will be the keynote speaker.
Nguyen is interim associate dean for research and graduate studies in the college and the provost’s faculty fellow for student success. A faculty member at Ohio University since 2016, Nguyen as produced more than 60 publications and presentations focused on how campus ecology contributes to student success. His work calls attention to how individuals and organizational features hinder or widen equitable opportunities for students holding marginalized identities. He has received the Patton College’s Distinguished Mentoring and Faculty Research awards based on student nominations.
More information is available at www.ohio.edu/commencement. The ceremony will also be live-streamed from that page.
