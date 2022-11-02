Ohio University’s Veterans and Military Student Services Center is helping the OU community show its appreciation and support for veterans through Operation Thank A Vet, a campaign that will last until Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Part of the campaign will include the grand opening of the new Veterans’ Student Lounge in Baker 363 in Baker University Center on Nov. 10. The grand opening will take place at 10 a.m. outside of the Amanda J. Cunningham Leadership Center (Baker 366).


