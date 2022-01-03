Ohio University announced Monday it was adopting the new COVID-19 quarantine and isolation recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, effective immediately.
The new recommendations shorten the recommended isolation time for those infected with COVID-19 to at least five days, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick.
The changes are an update to the university's COVID-19 protocols, which all Ohio University students, faculty and staff must follow if they test positive, experience symptoms or are exposed to COVID-19.
Additionally, the CDC updated the recommended quarantine period for anyone in the general public exposed to COVID-19. Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. The new quarantine guidelines are based on vaccination status:
- Individuals who have been boosted, completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months, or completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the last two months must wear a mask around others for at least 10 days and test on day five.
- Individuals who completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted, who completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson over two months ago and are not boosted, or who are unvaccinated must quarantine for at least five days, test on day five, and wear a mask around others for five additional days after quarantine ends.
All individuals under quarantine, regardless of vaccination status, must get a test and stay home if symptoms occur.
The university will apply these guidelines for students, faculty and staff based on information they have submitted to the COVID-19 Testing Pathway Program and booster survey, according to a press release.
As if this easing of protocols will encourage a majority of young people to act with a modicum of responsibly. Perhaps a few home testers will report themselves however many demand their freedoms from healthcare directives and will continue to keep their status undisclosed to avoid restrictions. If I've been uptown getting lunch standing next to a sniffling coughing student eschewing any masking suggestions do I then have to quarantine myself or can I still walk across campus to get around town with any mild symptoms "just like the flu"?
