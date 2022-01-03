Cutler Hall

 By Sydney Dawes Athens NEWS Editor

Ohio University announced Monday it was adopting the new COVID-19 quarantine and isolation recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, effective immediately.

The new recommendations shorten the recommended isolation time for those infected with COVID-19 to at least five days, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick.

The changes are an update to the university's COVID-19 protocols, which all Ohio University students, faculty and staff must follow if they test positive, experience symptoms or are exposed to COVID-19.

Additionally, the CDC updated the recommended quarantine period for anyone in the general public exposed to COVID-19. Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. The new quarantine guidelines are based on vaccination status:

  • Individuals who have been boosted, completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months, or completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the last two months must wear a mask around others for at least 10 days and test on day five.
  • Individuals who completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted, who completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson over two months ago and are not boosted, or who are unvaccinated must quarantine for at least five days, test on day five, and wear a mask around others for five additional days after quarantine ends.

All individuals under quarantine, regardless of vaccination status, must get a test and stay home if symptoms occur.

The university will apply these guidelines for students, faculty and staff based on information they have submitted to the COVID-19 Testing Pathway Program and booster survey, according to a press release.

