The Ohio University’s School of film graduate students will premiere seven original shorts for their First Year Screening this Saturday, October 1, at the Athena Cinema at 7 p.m.

The films examine such topics as identity, family, freedom, grief, coming-of-age and much more. This work represents a diverse group of people and influences. The filmmakers come to us from near and far including Germany, Texas, Ohio, Iran and China.

