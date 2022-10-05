‘Tis the time of year to raise the Green and White and stand up and cheer. Ohio University is celebrating Homecoming Week 2022, which officially kicked off Monday.
The week, which runs through Saturday comes with with in-person and virtual events that the university says in a release foster remembering, reconnecting and reveling in the OU experience and community.
“Homecoming is all about celebrating this special place that for 218 years has been grounds for growing in knowledge, wisdom and love – and a community and legacy that each and every Bobcat has contributed to,” said Rebecca Prater, director of alumni engagement for the Ohio University Alumni Association (OUAA). “There is something magical about this annual tradition that brings Ohio students – past, present and future – together. We are Bobcats for life, and Homecoming truly embodies that forever Ohio spirit.”
Visitors and alumni are encouraged to take a walk down the university’s memory lane with University Libraries’ annual Homecoming Archives Display. Organizers of Homecoming Week activities also invite the public to stop by Alden Library throughout the week to view yearbooks, scrapbooks, photographs, newspapers, student publications and sports memorabilia.
If you can’t make it back to campus, the Libraries’ Digital Archives makes all this Ohio university history accessible to everyone, at any time, the release goes on to state.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, there are two virtual events for Bobcats near and far. The Office of Global Affairs, Center for International Studies and OUAA will host a “Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrating the Voices of Our Fellow Bobcats” panel discussion, featuring alumni who will discuss how their time at OU helped prepare them for experiences beyond college.
That evening the OUAA and university libraries will team up to test Ohio university graduates’ alma mater knowledge during Trivia Night, with a chance to win OU merchandise and Bobcat bragging rights.
Thursday marks the return of the spirited Yell Like Hell Pep Rally on College Green. Hosted by the Student Alumni Board, the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. with yard games, a photo booth and a concert by local band Rent Free. At 7 p.m., the Marching 110, the football team and Rufus will light up the night and get the OY and local community psyched up for the big weekend.
Homecoming Weekend gets in full swing the following day with Food Truck Friday. Stop by the Konneker Alumni Center from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to enjoy some of Athens’ favorite mobile eateries (the Burrito Buggy and Dr. May’s Thai Kitchen), visit with friends and win some Ohio University giveaways. The first 100 alumni to stop by the OUAA tent on the front lawn will receive a free Kona Ice voucher.
That evening, the OUAA and members of the OU community will gather to celebrate those who exemplify the Bobcat spirit in their commitment to excellence and service. The 2022 Alumni Award recipients include Dr. Patricia A. Ackerman, BA ’66, who is receiving this year’s Alumna of the Year Award, the highest honor bestowed to a Ohio University graduate, and will serve as Grand Marshall of this year’s Homecoming Parade.
A week of Bobcat spirit culminates at 10 a.m. Saturday morning with the annual Homecoming Parade, featuring the Marching 110 and the “never too old to funk” Alumni Band. Join town and gown along the brick streets of community and campus for the biggest celebration of the year, or register to watch the Homecoming Parade livestream, emceed by Assistant Dean of Students Taylor Tackett and Joi Foy, a student majoring in news and information through the Scripps College of Communication’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.
After the parade, everyone is encouraged to head over to Pepsi Tailgreat Park for tailgate events hosted by Ohio university colleges and divisions and for the OUAA’s always-popular Bobcat Bash. And get ready to stand up and cheer as the OU football team takes on the Akron Zips at 2 p.m. on Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.
For a complete list of events, some of which require pre-registration, and more Homecoming information, visit the official Homecoming 2022 website and follow #OHIOHC2022 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.