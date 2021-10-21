Two Ohio University students reported incidents of sexual violence that occurred on campus the weekend of Oct. 16 and 17.
According to releases from Ohio University Police Department, each incident occurred in the early morning hours, one on Saturday and the other on Sunday.
According to OUPD crime alerts, the first incident occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday. The suspect walked the woman home from the Uptown area to her room in Mackinnon Hall where, she reported, sexual intercourse occurred while she was unable to consent. Engaging in sexual activity when one participant knows the other is "substantially impaired" is sexual battery.
The second incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. in James Hall. The woman reported that she had met a man Uptown Saturday night. He met up with her later at James Hall where, the woman says, he forced to have sexual intercourse. Use of force or coercion to compel another to engage in sexual activity is rape.
OUPD announced Friday the department has identified a suspect in the Oct. 18 incident. The department also shared a video on Twitter of the suspect in the Oct. 17 incident, asking the public for help in identifying him.
Both cases are being investigated by OUPD, according to the releases.
OUPD issued crime alert emails to all students, faculty and staff on Monday and Tuesday. Such alerts can be “triggering” to some victims of sexual violence, said university spokesperson Carly Leatherwood. However, the Clery Act requires universities to evaluate reports of campus crime to determine if there is an ongoing safety threat and email warnings to the campus community.
Nationwide, more than 50% of all campus sexual assaults occur in “the red zone”: between the beginning of fall semester to Thanksgiving break.
Ohio University stands with victims of sexual violence, Leatherwood said.
“Sexual violence occurs all too often on college campuses across the nation,” Leatherwood said. “Ohio University is no exception. We have committed many resources to prevent future violence from occurring, and we continuously seek ways to increase our safety, support survivors, and ensure Ohio University leads in our effort to eradicate rape culture.”
She encouraged survivors to use one of various Ohio University methods for reporting sexual misconduct, including reporting to entities other than law enforcement, as well as other resources available through the university’s Equity and Civil Rights Compliance office.
“We recognize that there are a multitude of reasons why a person may choose not to formally report an incident(s) of violence against them, and we support that decision as well,” Leatherwood said in a statement. “We believe it is always the survivor’s choice to come forward either formally or informally.”
If a survivor does choose to reach out to the police, OUPD has worked to create an environment that is conscious of the trauma many sexual misconduct survivors face, said Lt. Brittney VanBibber.
OUPD detectives have been trained in victim-centered investigations, including advanced training in Forensic Experiential Trauma Interviewing, VanBibber said. The department has a "soft interview room in hopes of creating an atmosphere that makes victims feel physically and emotionally safe enough to open up about their experiences," she said.
OUPD partners with external agencies to make interviews easier, she said. The department calls the Athens County Prosecutor's Office to send a prosecutor into initial interviews to reduce the amount of times a survivor has to recount their experiences. The department also partners with the Survivor Advocacy Program, which offers resources — such as a support person who can be present during police interviews — to survivors of certain crimes.
"One sexual assault is too many and we are committed to partnering with the community to address and combat sexual assault," VanBibber said.
Kimberly Rouse, director of SAP, reaffirmed the organization’s support of survivors in an email to students. She said in the email that survivors can reach out if they feel comfortable to receive confidential support.
“When a survivor reaches out for our services, they are never expected to disclose details they are not ready to share,” Rouse said. “Because all staff at the Survivor Advocacy Program are licensed social workers, we are able to provide confidential support, information, resource connection, and discuss reporting options available.”
