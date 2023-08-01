Science workshop

Jennifer Hines, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Ohio University, leads the workshop for science teachers.

On a recent beautiful summer day out on the balcony of Shawnee State Park Lodge, Jennifer Hines worked with middle school and high school educators from across the state to mash up lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, and strawberries.


  

