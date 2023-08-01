Athens County Prosector’s Office concluded that an Ohio University Police Department investigation into an incident at wrestling practice didn’t have evidence to pursue criminal prosecution.
In a press release sent out Monday, OUPD said it closed the investigation.
The agency opened a criminal investigation on March 15 after receiving third-party reports that two OU wrestlers were injured during a practice on March 12.
According to the release, officers interviewed both alleged victims, several witnesses and members of the wrestling program. The agency also gathered medical records and other relevant documents.
“As part of their investigation, police shared their findings with an independent medical expert with experience both as an emergency room physician and collegiate wrestler, who advised that the medial records obtained did not appear to document any specific injury and that the activity during the wrestling practice was ‘excessive but not egregious,’” the press release said.
OUPD shared its investigation and the medical expert’s opinion with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor who reviewed the case felt there was not enough evidence to support a criminal prosecution.
On March 17, OU announced that the wrestling coaching staff was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. At the time, OU said the allegations were that two student-athletes were physically assaulted during a practice.
More information was not available at press time.
