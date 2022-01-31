From staff reports
Ohio University has joined the highest level of research institutions in the country by earning the R1 Classification, indicating very high research activity, in the latest Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
Achieving R1 status has been a stated goal for the university since at least 2005.
“This distinction affirms Ohio University’s status as a high-quality institution of higher learning and exemplifies our commitment to excellence in research and discovery as well as the broader student experience,” President Hugh Sherman said. “I am proud of our students, faculty, and staff who have made significant impact through meaningful research.”
Carnegie R1 institutions constitute the top tier of research universities as measured by expenditures supporting research and development, conferral of research doctoral degrees, and employment of Ph.D.-level personnel engaged in research.
The Carnegie Commission on Higher Education developed classifications over 40 years ago as a way to distinguish institutions for educational-research purposes, The Chronicle of Higher Education reported. The system categorizes about 3,900 two- and four-year colleges. Funding agencies use classifications to screen grant applicants and are among the criteria for school rankings by publications such as U.S. News & World Report.
R1 status is awarded on the basis of 10 indicators including research expenditures, number of research doctorates awarded and number of research staff in science and engineering fields.
Ohio University is one of only five institutions of higher learning in the state with an R1 designation. Ohio State University, Kent State University and the University of Cincinnati also are R1 public universities. Only 141 universities nationwide are classified R1.
OU spent $51.9 million on research in 2020, according to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. More than half that total came out of institutional funds. Federal funding accounted for almost 30% of the expenditures, at $15.54 million Around one-third of that came from the Department of Health and Human Services. The university also received $1.4 million for research from nonfederal sources.
Most expenditures were on research in engineering (31.4%), followed by life sciences (29.6%). A little more than 18% of OU’s research expenditures were in fields other than science and mathematics.
OU ranks 198 out of 655 in expenditure for research institutions, according to NCSES data.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.