All students, faculty and staff will be required to complete online anti-hazing training, Ohio University announced Tuesday.

“Your safety and well-being is Ohio University’s top priority,” President Hugh Sherman said in an internal email. “That’s why we have created a new online training module that is required of all students, faculty and staff to provide information and resources to identify and help to prevent hazing.”

All students must complete the training by midnight on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Student participation is crucial to establishing baseline information about issues with hazing on campuses, Sherman said in the letter.

Sherman became OU president as the Ohio General Assembly was passing Collin’s Law, which establishes strict hazing penalties on college campuses. The law is named after Collin Wiant, who died in 2018 of asphyxiation at an off-campus fraternity house.

Ohio University suspended two fraternities over the summer for hazing. Sigma Chi and Delta Tau Delta were both suspended in July for several violations of the student code of conduct, The Athens NEWS previously reported.

The hazing prevention training provides detailed information about hazing, why it is illegal, and what Ohio University students, faculty, and staff can do to stop hazing from occurring on our campuses, Sherman said in the letter.

Users are required to complete quizzes to move on within each of the modules to complete the training.

Those taking the modules will also be required to acknowledge they have read and understood Ohio University’s policies regarding hazing, Sherman said in the letter. A certification of completion is also provided after successful completion of the module.

