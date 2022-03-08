By Jim Phillips
For The Athens NEWS
“It’s going to be nasty.”
That’s the view of prospects for the people of Ukraine as Russia’s war against its former republic continues, offered by an Ohio University history professor whose areas of expertise include East European history; Russian politics, foreign policy and history; and Soviet history.
Given his academic credentials, it’s not surprising that Steven Miner, Ph.D., has been called on in recent days for insights into the conflict in Ukraine that’s now raging. On Monday, for example, he took part in a panel discussion on the topic that drew a large audience, and on Friday afternoon he was scheduled to contribute to a live-streamed “Ask the Experts” session held by the university. On Thursday evening, Miner spoke with The Logan Daily News, offering a grim analysis of the Ukrainian crisis and the options for responding to it that are open to the United States and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Miner argued that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s professed reason for invading Ukraine – his supposed fear that the expansion of NATO, which Ukraine has considered joining, poses a growing threat to Russia’s security – is a cynical smokescreen, meant to disguise his true aim of disrupting the global power structure and maintaining his own autocratic rule.
While some may argue that Putin’s stated concerns about NATO as a threat are not groundless, Miner maintains that “they largely are. I think they’re a screen for what he’s really concerned about. Russian generals who have been sidelined wrote an open, collective letter in which they said, ‘NATO
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.