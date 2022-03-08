Steven Miner

Ohio University history professor Steven Miner, Ph.D.

 
 Ohio University Website

By Jim Phillips

For The Athens NEWS

“It’s going to be nasty.”

That’s the view of prospects for the people of Ukraine as Russia’s war against its former republic continues, offered by an Ohio University history professor whose areas of expertise include East European history; Russian politics, foreign policy and history; and Soviet history.

Given his academic credentials, it’s not surprising that Steven Miner, Ph.D., has been called on in recent days for insights into the conflict in Ukraine that’s now raging. On Monday, for example, he took part in a panel discussion on the topic that drew a large audience, and on Friday afternoon he was scheduled to contribute to a live-streamed “Ask the Experts” session held by the university. On Thursday evening, Miner spoke with The Logan Daily News, offering a grim analysis of the Ukrainian crisis and the options for responding to it that are open to the United States and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Miner argued that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s professed reason for invading Ukraine – his supposed fear that the expansion of NATO, which Ukraine has considered joining, poses a growing threat to Russia’s security – is a cynical smokescreen, meant to disguise his true aim of disrupting the global power structure and maintaining his own autocratic rule.

While some may argue that Putin’s stated concerns about NATO as a threat are not groundless, Miner maintains that “they largely are. I think they’re a screen for what he’s really concerned about. Russian generals who have been sidelined wrote an open, collective letter in which they said, ‘NATO

