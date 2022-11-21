For the first time since 2019, the Indoor Tennis Center at Ohio University will be open for limited hours over the winter season.

Former Tennis Center members, as well as Ohio University students, faculty and staff, can buy memberships online. This online drive began Monday, Nov. 21, at www.recshop.ohio.edu. General memberships will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Nov. 28 at the OU Golf and Tennis Center Clubhouse.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments