Ohio University is featured in season 6 of The College Tour, an innovative series from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Boylan, The College Tour travels the country telling the story of each college and university through the diverse lens of its students, giving the viewer an intimate portrayal of life on campus. Inspiring and motivating, the show serves as a vehicle to help students across the world to connect with higher education, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future without having to travel anywhere.


