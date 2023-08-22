1011 Kemp Lane, Ironton

The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved a resolution to declare 1011 Kemp Lane in Ironton, a former house on the Ohio University Southern campus, as surplus property during its meeting Monday at the Athens campus.

 Google Maps street view

The Ohio University Board of Trustees received the annual Facilities Maintenance, Operations and Sustainability update during meetings on Monday, on the Athens campus.

Vice President of Finance and Administration (VPFA) and CFO and Treasurer Mark Heil, Associate Vice President for Facilities and Safety Troy Bonte and Associate Vice President for Design and Construction Jon Cozad discussed the university’s ongoing facilities management, operations and sustainability efforts. During the presentation, the group provided a brief operational overview of each of the functional units, as well as key performance indicators.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments