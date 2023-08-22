The Ohio University Board of Trustees received the annual Facilities Maintenance, Operations and Sustainability update during meetings on Monday, on the Athens campus.
Vice President of Finance and Administration (VPFA) and CFO and Treasurer Mark Heil, Associate Vice President for Facilities and Safety Troy Bonte and Associate Vice President for Design and Construction Jon Cozad discussed the university’s ongoing facilities management, operations and sustainability efforts. During the presentation, the group provided a brief operational overview of each of the functional units, as well as key performance indicators.
The Campus Safety department has 10 full-time employees.
As of Fiscal Year 2023, Custodial Services has 175 full-time employees who clean 7.3 million square feet of space, about 42,000 square feet per full-time employee, at the cost of $1.58 per square foot.
Groundskeeping has 26 full-time employees that maintain 443 acres, about 17 acres per employee at the cost of $6,254 per acre.
Maintenance and Repair has 91 full-time employees and maintain 8.2 million gross square feet, about 90,100 gross square feet per full-time employee at a cost of $1.47 per gross square foot. Gross Square Feet are the total area of enclosed space measured to the exterior walls of a building.
In regards to utilities, the university pays about $1.72 per square foot for its electricity, natural gas and domestic water.
The annual facilities operating expenditures per gross square foot was $5.76 in 2023.
They also provided an Office of Sustainability Staff update, including that Jesus Pagan completed his term as Sustainable Infrastructure Hub coordinator and that Mechanical Engineering Professor Cody Petitt has been appointed new coordinator. Sam Crowl, former associate director of sustainability, is now the director of sustainability. Former director of sustainability Elaine Goetz is now director of energy management.
OU’s Energy Management Program’s goal is to optimize energy performance of existing facilities without a budget allocation.
Additionally, Heil, Bonte and Cozad highlighted various VPFA recognitions and awards, like once again being named a Tree Campus designation, an Encouraging Environmental Excellence Award from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and a Bicycle Friendly University, among many others. They also showcased some of the department’s creative, new initiatives for funding energy management projects at OHIO with the goal of optimizing energy performance of existing facilities without a budget allocation.
The Board approved the following new capital projects, including:
Chilled Water Plant 3 Expansion — The Board approved a resolution for installation of an additional chiller and associated electrical equipment, pumps and cooling towers at the Chilled Water Plant 3. This $6.8 million project is funded by state capital and housing departmental reserves.
31 South Court Roof Replacement — The Board approved a resolution to replace the roof at 31 S. Court St., across the street from Brenen’s Coffee Cafe. This $1.6 million project is anticipated to be funded through century bonds.
Copeland Hall HVAC and Controls — The Board approved as resolution to replace the HVAC controls in Copeland Hall. This $1.4 million project is anticipated to be funded through century bonds and state capital.
Ping Center Fire Alarm Replacement — The Board approved a resolution to replace the fire alarm system in Ping Center, including the fire alarm control panel and devices. This $1 million project is anticipated to be funded through century bonds.
Annual Campus Steam Repairs 2024 — The Board approved a resolution to address campus steam distribution and tunnel improvements as identified through the annual tunnel assessment. This $1 million project is anticipated to be funded through century bonds.
In other business, the Board also approved:
The renaming of the West Union Street Office Center (WUSOC) to the Russ Research Opportunity Center.
A resolution for an easement to the city of Athens for a forcemain sewer line from West Union to Richland Avenue.
A resolution for an easement to the city of Dublin for relocation of Eiterman Road in Dublin, Ohio.
A resolution to declare 1011 Kemp Lane in Ironton, a former house on the Ohio University Southern campus, as surplus property. The building is used for storage but was planned for demolition. An interested buyer approached OU.
The Ohio University Board of Trustees were scheduled to have a trustee retreat on Tuesday. They will meet on Oct. 19 on the Athens campus.
