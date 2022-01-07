Dean of Students Emeritus Terry Hogan will serve as interim vice president for student affairs on Friday, Ohio University announced on Friday.
The university announced in mid-December that long-time administrator Jenny Hall-Jones will be leaving in January to become vice president for student affairs at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.
Hall-Jones has served as interim vice president for student affairs since September 2020, when former VP Jason Pina announced that he was leaving for a job with New York University. She had been associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students since 2013.
Hogan will begin his role on Monday, Jan. 10. According to a provided copy of his contract, he will earn $240,000 a year.
Hogan retired from the University of Northern Iowa in 2016, having served as vice president for student affairs there since leaving OU in 2007. He had several key roles within Ohio University’s Division for Student Affairs for almost three decades, including senior associate vice president and dean of students from 1998 to 2007.
At Ohio University, Hogan was known as an advocate for students and student life on campus, the release said.
“Terry’s strong institutional knowledge and dedication to student life will serve OHIO well,” President Hugh Sherman said in a statement. “I am confident that he will provide seamless leadership as he undertakes this critical role.”
A three-time Ohio University alumnus, Hogan earned a bachelor of science in communication in 1977, a master of arts in organizational communication in 1984 and a doctorate in higher education administration in 1992, The Athens NEWS reported.
Hogan took his first full-time job with the university — as retail services manager at Baker Center — in 1979.
OU announced a search committee for vice president for students affairs on Sept. 1, 2021, led by Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Gigi Secuban and Scott Titsworth, dean of the Scripps College of Communication.
On Nov. 10, the committee revealed the names of three finalists for the position: Jeanine Ward-Roof, vice president for student affairs at Ferris State University in Michigan; Tierney Bates, assistant vice chancellor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill; and Hall-Jones.
In the same announcement sharing news of Hall-Jone’s departure, Sherman said the search committee had failed to find a candidate and OU would relaunch the VP search in the new year with a leadership transition plan.
Hall-Jones earned a bachelor's degree in criminology/sociology from Ohio University in 1995. She began working for the Department of Housing and Residence Life as a resident director in 1996 while pursuing a master's degree in college student personnel. She was named assistant director of Residence Life in July 2002, a position she held for five years before her appointment as assistant to the vice president for student affairs in December 2007. In July 2009, she was named assistant dean of students. She completed a doctoral degree in higher education at OU in 2011.
Sherman thanked her for her many years of service to Ohio University.
“Jenny has provided steadfast service to Ohio University, most notably to our students,” Sherman said in a statement. “I am grateful for her years of service and commitment to Ohio University. She will be missed.”
