Ohio University 2023 spring commencement speakers

David Collins (left), Mike DeNoma and Saumya Pant will serve as the keynote speakers at Ohio University’s 2023 Spring Commencement ceremonies. All are OU graduates.

 Submitted photo

Three Ohio University graduates working in television, international business and higher education will deliver the keynote addresses at the 2023 Spring Commencement Ceremonies on May 5 and 6.

David Collins and Mike DeNoma will speak at the undergraduate commencement ceremonies. Saumya Pant will speak at the graduate commencement ceremony.


