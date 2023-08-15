The Athens Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual Ohio River Sweep on the Hocking. This event will take place Aug. 26. The Sweep is sponsored by the Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) and supported by many other Athens County organizations.

Volunteers are needed. This is a volunteer-powered trash clean-up event along the Hocking River within the Athens’ city limits. Participants will be in small groups to cover a selected section of the river. 


  

