LAKE SNOWDEN — Come celebrate North America’s largest edible native tree fruit at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, set for Friday through Sunday at Lake Snowden, outside of Albany.

Free shuttles will be available to take people to the festival. The shuttle will make stops at Ohio University’s Baker Center, lower level, and the Quidel Building, 2005 E. State St., Athens. Parking is available behind the Quidel Building.


  

