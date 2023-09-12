LAKE SNOWDEN — Come celebrate North America’s largest edible native tree fruit at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, set for Friday through Sunday at Lake Snowden, outside of Albany.
Free shuttles will be available to take people to the festival. The shuttle will make stops at Ohio University’s Baker Center, lower level, and the Quidel Building, 2005 E. State St., Athens. Parking is available behind the Quidel Building.
On Friday, the shuttle will be every 30 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m. It will go from Quidel to the Baker Center to Lake Snowde. The last shuttle departs Lake Snowden at 11:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the shuttle starts at 10 a.m. and will be making its rounds every 30 minutes The last shuttle departs at 11:30 p.m. Dam parking shuttles will be available starting at 10:30 a.m.
On Sunday, the first shuttle starts at 10 a.m. It will make its rounds every hour. The last shuttle departs Lake Snowden at 3 p.m.
