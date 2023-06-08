MARIETTA — Ohio Department of Transportation anticipates the following projects to affect highways in Athens County during the week of June 12. Outlined work is weather permitting. Click on each route to see its location at OHGO.com.
US 33/US 50 interchange major rehabilitation
A major rehabilitation project is taking place at the US 33/US 50 interchange. The pavement is being removed and replaced with full depth asphalt pavement. Additionally, a roundabout is being constructed at Stimson Avenue. Guardrail, drainage, and lighting improvements are also planned.
The ramp from Stimson Avenue to US 50/US 33 westbound is closed. The ramp from Stimson Avenue to US 50 eastbound is also closed. ODOT's detour is Stimson Avenue to Rock Riffle Road to US 33 east toward Pomeroy to the Richland Avenue exit to U. 33 west.
The US 33 eastbound to US 50/US 32 eastbound ramp (Exits 197 A—B) is closed. ODOT's detour: Continue on US 33 eastbound through project location, past the ramp closure. Take the US 33 eastbound exit at the interchange of US 33 and US 50. Take the Richland Avenue exit from US 33 eastbound. Turn left onto Richland Avenue and immediately turn left onto the US 33 westbound entrance ramp. Merge with US 50 eastbound and continue on US 50 eastbound beyond project locations.
Overall project estimated completion: November 2023
- US 50 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place between Della Drive and River Road and between Vanderhoof Road and State Route 144. One lane is closed in both directions
- RAMP CLOSURE: The State Route 7 north ramp to US 50 west will be closed through July 15. ODOT's detour is State Route 144 to State Route 329 to US 50. Estimated Completion: November 1
- US 50 Sign Upgrades — A sign upgrade project is taking place on US 50, between Harmony Road (County Road 24) and Della Drive (County Road 52.) Lane closures are in place where work is occurring. Estimated Completion: October 1
- US 33 resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place on US 33, between Elm Rock Road (Township Road 36) and State Route 550. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated Completion: September 1
- State Route 13/State Route 329 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place at State Route 13 from State Route 550 to the Perry County line and State Route 329 from State Route 13 to Shell Hill. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 15
- State Route 78 resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place on State Route 78, between Township Road 675 and the Morgan County line. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: Aug. 15
- State Route 143/State Route 681 resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place at State Route 143 (all) and State Route 681 from US 50 to the Meigs County line. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: Aug. 1
- State Route 329 landslide — A landslide repair project begins on June 19 on State Route 329, between US 50 and New England Road. One lane will be closed. Traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. Estimated completion: Oct. 1
