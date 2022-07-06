Grab your favorite drink during Ohio Brew Week between July 8 and July 16 in Athens County.
"For those waiting for Ohio Brew Week's grand return, this year is it! We're celebrating our 17th year and bringing back the Last Call Craft Beer and Music Festival and the Brew BQ, two of our largest and most enjoyed outdoor events this year," said Brandon Thompson, Ohio Brew Week executive director. "Don't like big events? Come enjoy 300 beer and ciders at our 30 locations."
Rain or shine Friday, start brew week by offering a toast with Ohio-brewed craft beers served at breweries and restaurants near and far during the longest running festival in the Buckeye State that celebrates the best craft beer, wine, cider, lagers, light and dark drafts, meads and much more.
While enjoying a pint or three during the festival, maybe listen to some music from well-known regional bands, take a taste tour at a distillery, burn some carbs on a bike and brew tour, and perhaps take in a burlesque show "Nerdlesque" too.
"We have an event calendar online at ohiobrewweek.com and a beer list which will detail what's available during the week. It's taken a lot of work for us to get back to this point, so come join us for one of the crown jewels of Athens County," Thompson said.
The Athens News could proudly pontificate about which brew is best and where, but it is better to let the reader explore and discover what to drink at 30+ venues.
Southeast Ohio’s many favorite places to serve up a cold one include Broney’s Alumni Grill, Casa Nueva, Cat’s Corner, Cat’s Eye Saloon, Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar, Courtside Pizza, Devil’s Kettle Brewing, Dutch Creek Winery, Eclipse Company Store Craft Beer Hall, J Bar, Jackie O’s Public House, Jackie O’s Taproom, Jackie O’s Brewpub, Kindred Market, Little Fish Brewing Co, Lucky’s Sports Tavern, Ohio University Inn and Conference Center, Pawpurr’s Bar, The Pigskin Bar and Grille, Red Brick Tavern, The C.I., The Crystal, The Over Hang, The Pub, The Union, Tony’s Tavern, West End Ciderhouse and West End Distillery, according to https://ohiobrewweek.com/venues/
Remember to drink responsibly and perhaps turn off the cellphone so you won't be able to send that late night text declaring war on Guam.
Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Group, Miles Layton, can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
