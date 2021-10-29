Embrey Street Bridge replacement. The Embrey Street/Oakdale Road intersection is closed for replacement of the Embrey Street Bridge over the West Branch of Sunday Creek in Glouster. The detour is Oakdale Road to Water Works Hill to Oak Street to Fairview Avenue to Cross Street to W. Main Street to Poplar Street. Estimated completion: December 30, 2021
U.S. 50 bridge repair. A bridge repair project is taking place on the U.S. 50 bridges over U.S. 33, west of Athens. Single lane closures are in place. Estimated completion: November 5, 2021
U.S. 33 landslide repair. A landslide repair project begins on November 1 on U.S. 33, between the Athens Corporation limits and Pleasant Hill Road. The eastbound and westbound shoulders will be closed for drain installation. Most of the landslide work will take place in 2022. Estimated completion: September 1, 2022
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.