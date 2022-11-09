Community members are invited to join the Guild of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital for a Holiday Open House on Thursday, November 17, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the WillowView Café at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, 55 Hospital Drive.
A silent auction of dozens of tabletop holiday trees, creatively decorated by O’Bleness Hospital associates and community members, will open to the public at 5 p.m. Funds raised will support O’Bleness Hospital Guild’s scholarships for O’Bleness nurses and associates.
Refreshments and musical entertainment will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. An RSVP is required. Please RSVP to Tara Gilts at (740) 566.4539 or Tara.Gilts@OhioHealth.com.
The Guild also invites community members to make a donation in memory or in honor of a loved one through LoveLights. Displayed at the hospital front entrance, each ornament hanging on the LoveLights tree is in honor of or in memory of a loved one and represents a donation made to the Guild. To make a donation, visit https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/LoveLights or call (740) 566.4539.
The Guild of O’Bleness Hospital, a volunteer service board with over 250 members, supports the patients and associates of O’Bleness Hospital by making philanthropic investments in programs, services, scholarships, equipment, and facilities. Founded in 1961, the Guild has raised over $850,000 for our community hospital.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.