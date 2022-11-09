Community members are invited to join the Guild of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital for a Holiday Open House on Thursday, November 17, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the WillowView Café at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, 55 Hospital Drive.

A silent auction of dozens of tabletop holiday trees, creatively decorated by O’Bleness Hospital associates and community members, will open to the public at 5 p.m. Funds raised will support O’Bleness Hospital Guild’s scholarships for O’Bleness nurses and associates.


