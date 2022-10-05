Two national groups that measure hospital quality and safety have given top honors to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.
O’Bleness has been named a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Annual Ranking by Vizient, Inc. O’Bleness was nationally ranked 13 out of 268 Vizient members in the “Community Hospitals” cohort to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
In addition to the recognition from Vizient, Inc, O’Bleness Hospital was awarded a rating of 5 stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2022. O’Bleness was one of 429 hospitals nationwide that achieved a five star rating, the highest available from CMS. CMS assigns star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories.
“This is a proud moment for O’Bleness Hospital,” said O’Bleness senior director of medical affairs, Lucy Bucher, DO. “Top marks from these highly-respected groups serve as an objective badge of quality—one that our patients can look to for assurance of the quality care they can expect at O’Bleness and one that our providers and associates can feel proud of. “
“We are honored to receive this wealth of recognition,” said O’Bleness president LeeAnn Lucas-Helber. “We are proud of the excellence we deliver each day to our community, and we are grateful to our providers and associates for their dedication and hard work.”
About Vizient, Inc.’s Quality and Accountability Ranking
This year, 650 participating hospitals were segmented into four cohorts for the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking. The ranking measured performance on the quality of patient care in six domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and equity. The ranking factors in measures from the Vizient Clinical Data Base and includes performance data from the HCAHPS survey and the CDC’ s National Healthcare Safety Network.
The Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking helps participating hospitals and health systems understand their performance against their peers and identifies structures and processes associated with high performance in quality and safety across a broad spectrum of patient care activity. The recognition period is for work spanning July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
“Hospitals today are using data and analytics to help them more effectively deliver superior clinical outcomes and patient experiences,” said David Levine, group senior vice president, advanced analytics and product management. “As a Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Top Performer, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital has demonstrated a successful leadership style, a shared sense of purpose, a focus on results, and a culture of collaboration, accountability and adaptability. We congratulate them on their achievement.”
OhioHealth hospitals include OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Berger Hospital. For more information, please visit our website at www.ohiohealth.com.
