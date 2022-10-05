Two national groups that measure hospital quality and safety have given top honors to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.

O’Bleness has been named a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Annual Ranking by Vizient, Inc. O’Bleness was nationally ranked 13 out of 268 Vizient members in the “Community Hospitals” cohort to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking, which has been conducted annually since 2005.

