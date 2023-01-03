December 30
10:09 a.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, for an individual in mental distress. The individual was transported to O’Bleness hospital for an evaluation.
10:27 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oregon Ridge Road in Glouster for a report of a breaking and entering. This case remains under investigation.
12:29 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dollar General in Albany for a report of a theft. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful. Units will be requesting a warrant for the suspect in this case.
12:34 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Plains for a third-party report of a suicidal individual. Units arrived on scene, along with the mobile crisis unit.
3:04 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a request to check the well-being of a female on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens. A deputy went to the residence and spoke with the female, who advised she was fine.
6:30 p.m. — Deputies received a call to assist Logan PD with medical clearance of an individual with a warrant from our agency. The individual was transported to OMH, where he was cleared and placed in SEORJ.
7:12 p.m. — Deputies took a menacing complaint from Rainbow Lake Road. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
December 31
12:35 a.m. — Deputies responded to an activated commercial alarm in Troy township. Upon arrival, the business was open, and contact was made with staff. It was determined to be false alarm and no further action was taken.
9:14 a.m. — Deputies were asked for assistance by Muskingum County in locating a man with several felony warrants through Muskingum County. Deputies later located the man, identified as James Adama. He was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
11:08 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a well-being check. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the female, who advised that she was okay and that she would call her daughter.
12:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Binderbasin Road, Glouster, for a report of an unresponsive male. The male was brought back to consciousness by EMS and the incident is under review.
1:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a juvenile complaint. A report was taken, and deputies returned to patrol.
5:42 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an individual experiencing a mental health crisis in The Plains. Deputies responded to the residence and made contact. It was determined that the individual would benefit from mental health assistance and was taken to the hospital.
9:27 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vicious dog at large on Converse Street in Chauncey. Deputies responded to the area and located the dog, as well as its owner. The dog allowed deputies to pet it and was shortly after taken inside.
3:16 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of suspicious persons in Chauncey. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description given.
12:25 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunter’s knife laying along Luhrig Road in Athens. A deputy responded to the area and collected the knife as lost/found property. No further action was taken.
12:28 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Congress Street in Trimble for the theft of a decorative tree from a porch. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed.
3:23 p.m. — Deputies received a report of theft from a male in Glouster. Deputies attempted to make contact with the individual, as he had fled prior to their arrival, but could not locate him.
4:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Lafollette Road in Glouster in reference to a suspicious male walking down the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but the male was gone on arrival.
4:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to Oregon Ridge Road in Glouster in reference to reports of an active theft. Deputies spoke with all involved parties and two suspects were arrested on scene.
6:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 56 in Athens for a report of trespassing. Deputies took a report, and the incident is under investigation.
8:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to East First Street, The Plains, to assist EMS with a possible narcotics issue. Upon arrival, it was determined that the patient was unable to care for themself and was transported to OBleness Hospital for medical treatment.
January 2
7:40 a.m. — Deputies responded to a suicide attempt in Guysville. Deputies arrived on scene and transported the subject to the hospital.
8:57 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Stewart for a well-being check of a male. Deputies arrived and made contact with the male, who was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
9 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Carr Road in Nelsonville for a report of a theft of items. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed.
9:06 a.m. — A resident of State Route 124 in Coolville called reporting a protection order violation that had occurred the day prior. A report was taken, and investigation is pending.
10:05 a.m. — A deputy was advised of two abandoned vehicles on Capstone properties, located on United Lane in Athens. The vehicles were tagged per the managers request.
10:27 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road in The Plains for a theft report. Deputies spoke with the complainant and a report was completed.
3:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to Brick Plant Road in Glouster for a call of someone setting off fireworks inside a dumpster. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
4:58 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to East Third Street in The Plains for an open-line 911 call from a deactivated cell phone. Upon arriving on scene, no emergency was located. All phones in the residence were checked, and none had called 911. With no emergency, and the unknown phone that called not located, deputies returned to patrol.
7:16 p.m. — Deputies received a complaint of a vehicle possibly scoping out the area in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
10:01 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township in reference to a theft / burglary complaint. Contact was made with the caller, who indicated that someone had entered their residence without permission and removed items. After looking around the exterior of the residence, the items were discovered and taken inside. There are no suspects in this incident and no other items are known to be missing. The caller did not wish to make a statement or criminal complaint. Additional patrol of the area was requested to deter such incidents in the future.
10:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road in Athens in for a third-party complaint of domestic violence. On scene, deputies were unable to corroborate the complaint.
