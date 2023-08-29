It’s official! My man has a new favorite restaurant — Pig Iron Smokehouse BBQ & Grill, in The Plains. While, I didn’t totally share his enthusiasm, there were still plenty of things to like about this new establishment.
Located at 70 N. Plains Road, Suite E, in the strip across from Subway, Pig Iron Smokehouse serves smoked and grilled meats cooked over a wood fired grill — along with an assortment of picnic-style side dishes.
It’s important to note that this restaurant is in a transitional phase. While the inside of the restaurant is being remodeled, all the food is being cooked and served outside the restaurant, which is fine when the weather isn’t too dreadfully hot.
On the afternoon I stopped by, it was terribly humid. Several other customers were ahead of me. Fortunately, the employee taking orders moved the line quickly.
Since Pig Iron Smokehouse has a fairly up-to-date Facebook page, I visited the site ahead of time to look over the menu options. I found out that the restaurant serves meats such as pulled pork, pulled chicken, sliced brisket, bratwurst, and ¼ pound all-beef hot dogs.
As for the side dishes, it currently offers summer food staples such as baked beans, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and coleslaw.
I ordered a pulled pork sandwich for my man, a pulled chicken sandwich for myself, and side orders of baked beans and macaroni and cheese. I also watched my order be prepared, and was impressed by the clever way the sandwiches were served.
They were wrapped in paper that resembled a newspaper, which is how street vendors used to wrap take out food back in the day.
My order was placed in an easy-to-carry, big styrofoam container that fit well in the passenger seat of my car. Then, I ran an errand before I headed home.
When I arrived back at my house, the food was nice and hot. However, what I didn’t realize about these kinds of sandwiches was that, because they’re served very hot, they needed to be eaten ASAP. In fact, my sandwich was so hot that the bottom layer of the bun was soggy.
If you order food from Pig Iron Smokehouse, I highly suggest that you start eating it right away.
My man was beyond satisfied with his sandwich. He hadn’t had pulled pork in a while, and raved about how tasty and tender the meat was. Even though his sandwich was falling apart as he was eating it, that didn’t bother him at all.
In fact, he told me this was exactly how a traditional grilled pulled pork sandwich was meant to be served and eaten.
I, on the other hand, am not so fond of messy meals. Even though my man gave me a disapproving side-eye glance, I ate my sandwich with a fork.
My pulled chicken was so expertly cooked, that it took no effort at all to cut it up into smaller bites. As someone who has endured more than their share of tough, overcooked, chicken in restaurants over the years, I really appreciated all the care, and expertise, that went into grilling this meat.
As for the sides, the baked beans and macaroni and cheese were both very good. My only complaint was that the side portions weren’t big enough, but these were dishes that I would definitely order again.
When you eat at Pig Iron Smokehouse, you’ll need plenty of extra napkins. The sandwiches are a little on the greasy side. But, if this doesn’t bother you, then this place might be right up your alley.
However, if you’re a parent, and you’re planning to take you kids to this restaurant, I would probably bring a box of baby wipes along just to be on the safe side. I would also make sure that children were not wearing their best school clothes or Sunday best.
Because, trust me, if you dine at Pig Iron Smokehouse, the portions are so oversized that you’re bound to spill something on your clothes before you’re through eating your dinner. For this reason alone, I’m hoping in the future that this restaurant will offer a kids’ menu with smaller portion sizes.
Our order came to just under $23. Considering all the meat that came with our sandwiches, I really felt like we were undercharged.
Now that I know what to expect at Pig Iron Smokehouse BBQ & Grill, I would definitely dine there again. But, I’ll probably wait until the restaurant is fully renovated, and ready for dine-in customers.
But, as far as my man was concerned, he can’t wait till we eat there again!
For the time being, Pig Iron Smokehouse’s current set up does give this restaurant a friendly, backyard barbecue, feel that I’m sure many people would appreciate. But, if you go there be prepared to wait in line like I did. Because, every time I drive by this restaurant there’s always a small crowd of hungry people outside, indicating that this new restaurant already has a very faithful following!
If You Go Until their indoor renovations are finished, Pig Iron Smokehouse BBQ & Grill, 70 N. Plains Road, The Plains, is only open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. To phone in a pick-up order, call (833) 744-4760.
