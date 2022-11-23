A new partnership between Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication and Hennes Communications will allow communication professionals the opportunity to earn one credit hour toward a 12-hour graduate certificate in crisis communication.
Anyone attending certain seminars taught by Hennes Communications, a crisis communications firm based in Cleveland can apply to convert one hour of that seminar to one credit hour that can be counted towards the online Scripps College crisis communication certificate.
“Without a doubt, communication is the most important element in a crisis. Preparing and executing an effective crisis communication strategy starts with an academic foundation and real-life skills,” said John Born, former director of Ohio’s Department of Public Safety, and current visiting assistant professor and executive-in-residence in the Scripps College of Communication and the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service.
Many of the seminars will be led by Bruce Hennes, CEO of Hennes Communications, one of the few firms in North America focused exclusively on crisis management and crisis communications. Hennes has also been named a research assistant professor within the Scripps College of Communication.
With a past and present client list that includes Goodyear, NASA, Avery Dennison, United Way of Cleveland, Lubrizol, ThyssenKrupp, Interlake Steamship, the American Public Power Association and the Ohio School Board Association, Hennes Communications serves over 180 clients a year in virtually every market sector – including scores of law firms and their clients.
Hennes Communications is also the preferred provider for crisis communications for the Ohio, Florida and Arizona School Boards Associations.
“From accusations of fiscal or legal mismanagement, labor issues and board chair-executive director disputes to DEI controversies, mergers and acquisitions, cyberattacks and active shooter situations, we live in a 24-minute news cycle, where everyone has a mobile phone capable of posting their problem or complaint directly to social media, which often results in a story in traditional media,” Hennes said.
“It’s a fact: controversies today are tried in the ‘Court of Public Opinion’ more often than in the ‘Court of Law.’ And the skill set that got CEOs, directors and managers into their current position isn’t the same skill set it takes to manage a crisis situation. The same is true for most PR people because the skill set for crisis work is much different than the traditional practice of public relations.”
Hennes currently serves on the board of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and he chairs Leadership Cleveland’s Selection Committee. He is also an adjunct professor at Cleveland State University’s College of Urban Affairs and on the faculties of the Ohio State Bar Association Leadership Academy, the Ohio Certified Public Manager Program and the Winding River Managing Partner Boot Camp.
Hennes Communication seminars that count towards the Scripps College credit include “Crisis Communications for Senior Leaders,” “Crisis Management & Communications,” “Winning on Social Media: Crisis Management in an Echo Chamber,” and “Crisis Communications in the Social Media Era.”
After a seminar participant elects to receive the credit hour, a representative from the University will reach out to them to assist with the process and provide information on the program.
The crisis communication graduate certificate can be earned on its own, or can be combined with other coursework to earn a graduate degree in communication or organizational communication.
The certificate is available 100% online and there are year-round enrollment terms for the program, providing flexibility for working professionals.
This online crisis communication certificate is recommended for anyone currently in a leadership position – or anyone aspiring to leadership, especially those who work in market sectors that tend to be public-facing, including education, healthcare and eldercare, law enforcement and government.
