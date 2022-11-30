NELSONVILLE — A student works diligently on the questions they want to ask in their next interview.
Another pours over recorded media, trying to find the right clip to fit in a video project.
A few more aren’t even in the class right now. They’re out roaming the halls of Tri-County Career Center and High School interviewing students and staff, taking photographs and creating their next selected project.
With all the “organized chaos” going on in one of the school’s newest programs, a new name seemed appropriate to best include all the lessons and skills learned in what is now “New Media+.”
Formerly dubbed “Sports Journalism and New Media”, the program opted for “New Media+” in order to better convey the plethora of content creation skills that are learned in the program.
“If it’s good enough for Disney, it’s good enough for us,” said Joe Higgins, instructor of New Media+. “Our students learn news and sports journalism, podcasting, social media, marketing, video, photography, editing, interview skills, leadership, life skills, time management ‘plus’ so much more. So the name makes a lot of sense for us.”
Just as Disney+, Google+, ESPN+, Discovery+, BET+, et al offer a wide variety of content, New Media+ helps juniors and seniors from eight schools in Athens, Hocking and Perry counties who attend the program at Tri-County create a wide variety of content as well.
“This program has a bright future at Tri-County. In just the first two years, the students saw their stories and names published in local newspapers. They saw their content reach a vast audience online on their social media sites and on their website. And they’ve done a great job at coming up with their own content creation ideas,” said Amanda Wiseman, co-director of Tri-County. “I can’t wait to see what they do next.”
New Media+ has a publishing arm in The 360 with social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Published content is housed on www.sjnm360.com.
“I’ve been impressed with their ability to multitask and how they are able to write, edit and create all their own content that’s nearly indistinguishable from ‘professional’ creators. The experience they’re getting in New Media+ is going to pay off for them in their chosen careers,” added Tom McGreevy, co-director of Tri-County.”
The curriculum for the program is customizable to student needs and interests. Where one student may choose to focus on sports content, another may lean more towards news or entertainment. New Media+ allows for both specialization and general educational experiences across the spectrum of media lessons.
Interested students from Alexander, Athens, Federal Hocking, Logan, Miller, Nelsonville-York, New Lexington and Trimble high schools can find out more about the program at www.tricountyhightech.com, email jhiggins@tricountyhightech.com or call 740-753-3511.
Tri-County Career Center has dedicated itself to providing equal admission opportunities, equal education opportunities, and equal employment opportunities to all people regardless of race, color, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, religion, sex, economic status, age, disability, military status or on the basis of legally acquired genetic information.
