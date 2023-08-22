Yummy House has changed a lot since I last visited before the pandemic.
Located at 1002 E. State Street, Suite 25, inside the Market on State, the restaurant had eat-in dining and a buffet. Neither is available. However, their takeout service is superior.
When I stopped in Monday evening to order dinner, I discovered the restaurant had expanded its menu to include several new and interesting dishes.
When I stopped by after work, I went up to the counter, and a friendly young woman appeared to take my order. I ordered two of my favorite dishes — chicken and broccoli and sweet and sour chicken — along with crab rangoons.
After being told my order would be ready in 15 minutes, I took a little stroll around the mall while I waited. When I returned, my order was ready and waiting for me, just as she had promised.
Unfortunately, the bag carrying my order tipped over during the ride home. So, I was anxious to see what shape my food would be in later. Often if the takeout containers are either cheaply made, or are sealed well, you can end up with a mess for dinner.
But I’m very happy to report that nothing inside the bag spilled, opened, or made a mess when I opened the bag on my kitchen counter.
As for the food, it was fabulous! My chicken and broccoli was the best I’ve ever tasted. The chicken was tender, and the broccoli was crispy. The sauce was nice and thick and perfectly seasoned.
My man was equally pleased with his favorite Chinese dish — sweet and sour chicken. He expressed how sometimes, when you order this dish, if the chicken has been cooked too long, the pieces come out too hard and crispy.
He was very happy to report that the chicken in his dish was tender enough for him to cut it with a fork.
As for the Crab Rangoons, Yummy House folds them in the shape of a fritter — instead of a dumpling — before deep-frying them. That means that the edges will be extra crispy.
While my man wasn’t crazy about the rangoons, I enjoyed them. I especially liked the filling, which wasn’t over-saturated with the taste of onions or garlic.
My order came to just a little over $32. Considering the amount of leftovers, that’s a very good deal.
Before you eat at Yummy House, I highly recommend picking up one of the restaurant’s handy take-home menus to review beforehand. If I had done that, I might have been tempted to try one of the new dishes.
I had no idea that Yummy House now served Japanese Hibachi dishes with a choice of white or fried rice, a vegetable, and some Yum Yum Sauce. Some hibachi dinners they offer include organic tofu, jumbo shrimp, salmon and chicken and scallops.
I also wish I had known that the restaurant now serves Japanese Ramen Noodles, Pad Thai Noodles and Stir-Fry Udon Noodles.
However, I was even more intrigued by Yummy House’s new selection of Bento box meals. The meals allow customers to choose between a main dish of either Teriyaki-style chicken, shrimp or beef — all served with white rice, a salad, miso soup, and a side of Yum Yum sauce.
Drink-wise, they offer bubble tea and bubble tea slushes in flavors such as peach, coconut, strawberry and mango.
If you haven’t visited Yummy House in a while, then stop by, review their new menu, and see what gets your appetite going. I would love to see this restaurant reopen its buffet at some point, but until then, I’m sure patrons will find their takeout food appealing to both their taste buds and their wallets.
If You Go Yummy House Address: 1002 E. State St., Suite 25, Athens What is offered: Asian cuisine including hibachi, noodle dishes, bubble teas Hours of Operation: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, noon-10 p.m. Sunday To place a takeout order: (740) 592-2552
