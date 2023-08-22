Yummy House Food

The delicious meal consisting of sweet and sour chicken, chicken and broccoli, rice and eight Crab Rangoons, came to just over $32, and is available at Yummy House, 1002 E. State St., Suite 25, Athens, inside the Market on State.

 Tracey A. Maine

Yummy House has changed a lot since I last visited before the pandemic.

Located at 1002 E. State Street, Suite 25, inside the Market on State, the restaurant had eat-in dining and a buffet. Neither is available. However, their takeout service is superior.


  

