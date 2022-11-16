The Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University is launching a new lecture series this week aimed at examining the “Future of Media.”
The series is created from endowment funds of the Joe Berman Professorship in the Scripps College.
Berman was dean of the Honors Tutorial College from 1995-2002, was a faculty member in the Scripps College of Communication, and served as director of engineering, operations, and production at WOUB Public Media. In 1982, he founded the J. Warren McClure School of Communications Systems Management.
The first speaker in this new lecture series will be Meryl Gottlieb, a 2016 alumna of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism and senior partner manager, business development at Insider.
She is helping Insider expand its editorial footprint into new and still developing media venues.
While visiting campus, Gottlieb will meet with students, faculty and staff of the Scripps College of Communication and the Honors Tutorial College to give insights on the direction media will take in the coming years.
She will give her keynote remarks, today, Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. in Schoonover Room 145. This lecture is open to the public.
Gottlieb will also share career tips and advice with students and talk with them about the skillsets they will need to navigate the media landscape of the future.
“It is so appropriate that this lecture series about the ‘Future of Media’ be named for Dr. Joe Berman, an Ohio University pioneer of media innovation,” Thomas Hodson, who was the Scripps College’s first Joe Berman Professor of Communication, said. “Joe was always looking forward and that is the intent of this lecture series.”
