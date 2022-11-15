NELSONVILLE — The sounds of keyboards clicking and personal computers being built ring out as the Networking program at Tri-County Career Center boots up.
The junior and senior class has welcomed students from eight schools in Athens, Hocking and Perry counties and the lab is taught by instructor Mark Yanko.
Landon Osborn, a 17-year-old junior from the Nelsonville-York School District joined networking because he likes working with computers. When he grows up, his dream is to become an “IT guy”, which means he would work for a company in the technology department.
IT stands for Information Technology and is the use of any computers, storage, networking and other physical devices, infrastructure and processes to create, process, store, secure and exchange all forms of electronic data.
Osborn said one of his biggest strengths in networking is “knowing the components.”
He feels that Mr. Yanko is an “awesome” instructor and teaches the program well.
In Osborn’s free time he likes playing video games on his computer and sometimes his PS4. He enjoys playing Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Ironsight and Grand Theft Auto which is a big reason why he loves networking.
Osborn said students in the program learn materials through a website called Cisco. Cisco Systems is “an IT and networking brand that specializes in switches, routers, cybersecurity, and IoT (Internet Of Things) and whose logo seems to be on every office telephone or conference hardware.”
Hayden Fereer, a junior from Nelsonville-York joined networking because he had previous experience building personal computers and had a family member go into networking as well in a different trade school. That sparked his interest in joining the program.
When Freer graduates from Tri-County, he would like to go to Ohio State University or Ohio University and major in Cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is “the practice of protecting systems, networks and programs from digital attacks.” Fereer is interested in programming and also likes the class and believes that Yanko teaches the program well. In his free time, Fereer plays video games on PC and Xbox. His favorite games include Rainbow 6 Siege, Valorant and Mount & Blade Warband.
Amanda Wiseman, Co-Director at Tri-County, believes highly in the Networking program.
“The Networking program is a great program because the students learn the intricacies of a computer and how to build a network,” she said. “This is a very in-demand employment opportunity and it will only continue to grow as the digital age becomes very normal within most businesses.”
Graduates of the Networking program leave with some key skills to leap them into their chosen careers.
“One of the cool things about networking is that the students are afforded the opportunity to build their own computer during their senior year. Mr. Yanko has a strong program with a high retention rate so we know students really feel like a member of the networking community when they go to his program, “ said Wiseman.
Networking’s curriculum is built on the “principles and practices of designing, building, installing, and maintaining computer networks in today’s ever-changing fast-paced world,” according to tricountyhightech.com.
In the junior year, students learn the basics of designing and implementing functional networks, learning basic IT Infrastructure and many more along the basics line to get started.
In the senior year, students will mostly be working with Cisco in order to achieve certifications.
More information on the program can be found at www.tricountyhightech.com.
Cade Stoneman is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
