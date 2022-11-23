NELSONVILLE – Their day starts on the same street. They wake up and throw on an outfit, paired with their favorite accessory — a smile. As they walk out the door, both women can be seen waving to one another, hoping the best for the other’s day.
Twins Amanda Wiseman and Rebecca Steenrod both serve as principals in Athens County. They both enjoy inspiring others and this can be seen throughout the work they have put in for their staff, students and prospective buildings. These sisters aren’t afraid to ask for help, especially when it comes from their other half, whether it be personally or professionally.
Both are graduates of Nelsonville-York High School. Steenrod claims that her urge to serve the community started here. Wiseman, on the other hand, attributes her success to her sister. Without Nelsonville-York and the experiences they went through, these women may not have ended up where they are now.
Wiseman, co-director of Tri-County Career Center and High School, has served her community for many years. On Dec. 4, she will have served at Tri-County for four years and still loves every minute.
Throughout her day in the building she can be seen talking to students, in meetings with members of the community or wandering throughout the school dealing with various problems.
“There’s something about my need to inspire others, there’s something about having a greater impact on students and being a servant to the people I interact with,” said Wiseman.
Her sister, Steenrod, principal of Nelsonville-York Elementary School, also has a strong love for everyone she interacts with. Her day is similar to Wiseman’s. She talks to students — although they’re much younger — engages in meetings and deals with whatever problems arise.
“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher, even since I was in third grade,” Steenrod said. “I had a pretty great teaching staff throughout my career as an elementary kiddo and then I had teachers in middle school and high school, that inspired me.”
She feels she needs to give back to the school that gave her so much. She enjoys seeing kids around the building while taking the school in a positive direction.
Steenrod went to Ohio University for her bachelor’s degree and she’s been in education ever since. She was originally a third grade teacher for eight years before she moved from the classroom to the principal’s office.
“I feel like just being a part of this community that has given me so much is an accomplishment. I knew I wanted that gig,” she said. “I knew that leadership was something for me and being a part of the bigger picture of an elementary school.”
Wiseman got her start in education after taking her sister out to lunch.
“My sister was a third grade teacher at Nelsonville-York and there was something about the classroom that I fell in love with, seeing a lot of the joy she got out of that. So I decided to go into teaching, specifically math. I was a math teacher. I knew that one day I wanted to be in charge of a building,” she said.
For the first two and a half years of her educational career she taught exercise physiology at OU.
“When she took a principal job at Nelsonville-York after 10 years of teaching I saw her and wanted to do that,” Wiseman said of her twin. Having her as a person I can relate and vent to, and ask questions, it allowed me to take that leap of faith sooner.”.
Both Wiseman and Steenrod are compassionate people. They make it a priority to understand what’s going on with their students and staff and how to help.
“We’re the most empathetic people that you’ll meet. We care deeply and fully for our staff and students. I mean I think in this position you have to continue to grow and understand our students,” Wiseman said.
While Wiseman is more straightforward, Steenrod can be seen as softer around the edges. She is more data-driven, focusing on test scores but Wiseman is more job-driven. She likes to ask herself, “What can I do to get kids into a job.”
After spending 10 years at her current position, Steenrod still feels that she’s “right where she belongs.”
As they grew up, the twins were super tight and often competitive with each other. At the end of the day, if they encounter a problem they’re unsure how to deal with, they know they can call each other. They often make sure that the other is making the right decisions and if they don’t, they’re not afraid to call each other out.
“I’m thankful for the community that I live in but also to represent as a building principal. I’m also thankful that I’ve had people in my life who have similar experiences, that I can rely on and talk with. I think I’m where I’m supposed to be,” Steenrod said.
Amanda Wiseman
“You know, being a twin, we’ve always been super tight, and a little bit competitive with each other. But, she is the one person that will hold me accountable, like anything, she just makes sure that I’m making the right decision all the time. She’s not afraid to call me out on that, and I’m the same for her.
I was actually in exercise physiology for the first two and a half years at OU (Ohio University.)
I was taking my sister to lunch. My background hasn’t always been easy. I think being in a leadership role and having the ability to relate to students has been something that has always inspired me. One of the biggest things I think that I do well is just empathy for others.
When I first started coming to Tri-County, one of my first years, we did something called Fight for CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) and although it really isn’t anything I did, it took a lot of work on my part to make that happen and to have free lunch for our students. It is something that I will always want to have in this position.
I always want to be a good mom, I have two little girls at home and I think one of my biggest accomplishments is that they’re good people. I have an amazing husband, being a good wife and mom is my biggest accomplishment.
When she was my boss at Nelsonville-York, she was my boss for several years, we worked together. Although it’s probably better not to work together. She tends to be a little harder on me than most, so when I came to Tri-County it was the best thing I’ve done for me professionally.
I’m possibly looking into a behavior coaching degree where I can learn why students do certain things and why they do them. Also how to train my staff and understand those behaviors, just continuing to develop professionally as far as relatability, that’s my goal. My experience in Athens County is just having the ability to, we have a lot of areas that need growth and I think having the ability to be here and be from here, those things are really important, having the audience and having the relatability as people is also very important. We have a servant mindset. We want them to have a good life, it’s more than just in the classroom we’re worried about.”
Rebecca (Becky) Steenrod
“We’re pretty close, we obviously talk every day and we share our roles as principals and we share experiences. We lean on each other for advice.
Being able to stay where I’m at in this community, where it’s given me so much. I feel like that’s an accomplishment by itself.ave a lot. I was Teacher of the Year one year. I didn’t think it would be so quick. Ten years. (how long as principal at NY).
I think that our family has always worked hard, and tried to understand and evaluate where we can best fit. And if that was something in a leadership role as principals. I feel like when we are together we can influence each other to be a part of a bigger picture. So I don’t know once she saw me in this and realized “This is what I want to do” but I think once you’re around someone who is doing something kind of cool or different I think you’re kind of influenced by that as well.
I think the love of kids and the love of our staff and community is the same. Personally, I just want to make sure that I’m always enjoying what I’m doing. I want to make sure I’m having fun while making an impact on not only my professional community but my personal friendships as well.”
