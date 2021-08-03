A Nelsonville police officer died in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday while responding to a shots fired call.

Around 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday, NPD officer Scott Dawley and several other officers were responding to a report of shots fired on the east side of Nelsonville, said Police Chief Scott Fitch.

While on route, Dawley and others were traveling eastbound on Canal Street when he was involved in a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Canal  and Rocky Boots Way by the Rocky Boots outlet store.

Dawley suffered serious injuries in the crash, and first responders performed CPR on him, Fitch said. He was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“This is a tragic event and I can't even begin to express how sorry I am for Scott Dawley and his family,” Fitch said.

One driver in another vehicle was airlifted to Columbus for emergency medical attention, and the driver of the third vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Fitch asked for privacy for Dawley’s family.

“I would like the community to be respectful to the Dawley family and allow them to have privacy in this tragic time — and keep the Nelsonville police officers, especially officer Dawley in their thoughts and prayers,” Fitch said.

Fitch said The Ohio State Highway Patrol crash investigation team is taking over the investigation of the incident.

The fatal crash comes on the heels of last week's shooting of an NPD officer during an attempted vehicular assault while responding to a domestic violence call.

Fitch said he worries about the younger officers in the NPD who have had to experience such a short succession of tragedies.

“It’s been a rough couple weeks — I worry about these young officers — it's been a lot for them to endure this early on in their careers,” Fitch said. “As a chief, it just worries you.”

