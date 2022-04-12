NELSONVILLE — Organizers have announced that the new home of the Nelsonville Music Festival will be at the brand new Snow Fork Event Center. Located at 5685 Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville.
The event runs September 2 through 4.
The festival will host over 30 musical artists and they will perform on four stages. the event features on-site camping, activities for children, food, craft beer, artisan vendors and much more.
Every vehicle entering the festival site will need either a non-camping parking pass (in addition to your festival tickets) or a camping pass (car camping, RV camping or back country camping) in order to enter the festival grounds.
In support of the area’s immediate neighbors, the event is free to Nelsonville and Buchtel residents. Resident tickets are only available in person at the Stuart’s Opera House Box Office, Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 p.m.
Those residents must show proof of residency by showing a valid government-issued ID. You will also need to provide a Nelsonville or Buchtel-addressed utility bill, bank statement or similar correspondence from the last six months.
Those tickets are not transferable and will only be available until two weeks before the festival. They will not be available at the admissions gate during the event. All sales are final.
Weekend and VIP passes, in addition to Teen VIP (13-17) tickets are available for purchase.
Organizers are noting that tickets should only be purchased from the festival’s official ticketing page (go to showpass.com/Nelsonville-music-festival-2022) or at the Stuart Opera House Box office.
Snow Fork is more than 230 acres of open and forested land that is contiguous with the Wayne National Forest. The picturesque site allows music to commune with nature and features ample primitive camping opportunities among the sycamores and beautiful rolling hills of southeastern Ohio.
