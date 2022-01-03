Nelsonville City Hall announced Monday it would be closing for the week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among city employees, according to a release.
The Nelsonville City building and complex will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 7. All offices will reopen Monday, January 10, 2022, for normal business hours.
Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank said utility work and police and fire would continue uninterrupted while the city building remains closed. The only effects on residents are possible delays in customer service from the water and city manager’s office.
City water and sewer bills can still be paid by using the city’s online bill-paying service, if possible, at www.cityofnelsonville.com, the release said. If not, bills can be paid by personal check, bank check or money order mailed to the city or by using the drop box located in the parking lot.
COVID-19 cases in Athens County have surged in recent days, with 100 cases reported on Sunday.
City Auditor Taylor Sappington said the move was “the right call” to protect employees at the office, guests and frontline health care workers. He added anyone could call his office about questions related to water billing.
“We would just appreciate patience as we work our best to continue delivering our services to the community while also fighting against further spread of COVID-19,” Sappington said.
Additional measures will be taken as the situation develops, according to the release.
