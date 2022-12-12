NELSONVILLE - The Nelsonville Division of Fire is again hosting the annual Jim Conrad Memorial Christmas toy giveaway.

The event is open to all children who live in the Nelsonville-York School district. All you need to do is show up at the fire house Wednesday, Dec. 14 or Thursday, Dec. 15, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to receive a toy.


