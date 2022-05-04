NELSONVILLE - Three men have designed a product to make lower back pain a thing of the past. The product is a custom made back support cushion that can be used in a car, at home or in the office.
3D Ergonomics, based in Nelsonville, was founded by three men Ralph Boll, Alan Kennedy and Dr. Michael Brown, a former chiropractor.
The whole idea started when Brown noticed that his patient load included many law enforcement officers complaining of back and hip pain and other medical issues, caused by the wearing of their duty belts.
"Mike (Brown) had a great concept," co-founder Boll said. "He really wanted to create something that allowed police officers to sit comfortably with all their gear."
Brown said that he started to speak to officers he knew in Florida and other areas and found out this was not just a local or regional problem, but a nationwide and worldwide problem.
"Cops are losing five years off their life's ability to work, because of their equipment," Brown said.
So he set out to design a product to alleviate those problems. At the same time, he developed what has became the company slogan 'Because work shouldn't hurt.'
"It took five years to really develop a process we could repeat," Boll said. "We created a constant ability to reproduce that. That was big, to create a re-produceable process."
"It (the cushion) works a little better than we thought it would," Brown said. "That's the weird part."
The process includes an individual's back being scanned with a 3-D scanner. This is essential because the cushions are custom made. According to the company's website they will travel up to 100 miles (from their Nelsonville location) for a single cushion order and 100-200 miles for a five cushion order.
After the scan, the scan is taken and ran through a couple pieces of software and renders into a cushion Then that cushion the foam is cut to match the scanned image.
Boll said he hopes to have downloadable app in the near future so people can scan themselves without leaving the house.
The company was started primarily for law enforcement officers, but it has expanded to include cushions customized over-the-road truck drivers, and the general public.
The cushion is is approved under the Safety Initiative Grant. Brown said if a company fills outs the correct paperwork they are reimbursed up to 75 precent of the cost of the product.
The general public cannot apply for this grant, but Boll and Brown hope to get approval from private insurance companies.
"It's fun to watch them (first-time users)," Brown said. "Its' like 'Ahh this is great.' There is no adaption process, because the cushion is right where it's supposed to be."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.