ROCKBRIDGE — The Logan Theater’s Music Under the Stars will be June 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30p.m. at the Hangar, 28244 Murphy Rd., Rockbridge.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. so attendees can grab dinner from a couple choices of local food trucks. Wine from Hocking Hills Winery and beer will be available from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Throughout the evening, enjoy an array of gift raffle tables, gun raffles, and a 50/50 raffle.

The concert event will be located at The Hangar in Hocking Hills. The event is to support the Logan Theater’s Spring fundraising campaign.

Bands and artists performing at the event will include: Julia Neville and her band. Additional artists and entertainment will be the Logan-Hocking Middle School Choraliers, Connor Stimmel, Audie Wykle & Friends, and Abby & Cory Hillman from Ashland.

Organizers are seeking community support for their fundraising campaign by purchasing a ticket for the concert. Please go to their website for ticket information: hockinghillspodcast.com

There are limited VIP packages available to ensure easier parking and reserved seating.

*Discounted admission tickets are available and can be purchased at a discounted rate of $15 per ticket if bought prior to the day of the event.

